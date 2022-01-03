IDEX (IDEX) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. IDEX has a market capitalization of $158.83 million and $19.75 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00049845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,334,535 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

