Coin98 Price Hits $2.38 (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for $2.38 or 0.00005092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $439.92 million and approximately $36.95 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014510 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009867 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

