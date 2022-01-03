Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,248,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,101,812,000 after purchasing an additional 165,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

COP stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

