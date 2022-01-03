Pallapay 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $482,388.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and $482,388.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00064170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.11 or 0.08034058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00074749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,632.36 or 0.99929619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 513,129,418 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

