Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Up 11%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) were up 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 328,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,547,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $734.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

