Falconswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $76,935.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $76,935.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

