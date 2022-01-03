Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $182.16

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.16 and last traded at $181.98, with a volume of 2895330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,198,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

