Filecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.05 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.05 billion and approximately $298.47 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $34.88 or 0.00074749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00064170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.11 or 0.08034058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,632.36 or 0.99929619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 144,672,565 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

