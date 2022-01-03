Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $240.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $238.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.58.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $251.26. 19,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.58. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $251.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

