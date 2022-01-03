Barclays Raises Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $58.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

BAC stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,443,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

