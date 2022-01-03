Bradley Mark J. Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 17.4% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in DocuSign by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in DocuSign by 9.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 34.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $153.60 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.60, a P/E/G ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.03.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

