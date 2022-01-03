Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,299,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $171.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.02 and its 200-day moving average is $161.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.