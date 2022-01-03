LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.38% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $15,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $74,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $50.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

