Bradley Mark J. Sells 2,630 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bradley Mark J. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 3.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

Shares of LLY opened at $271.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $161.78 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.