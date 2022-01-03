Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total transaction of $559,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,698 shares of company stock worth $441,035,426. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,897.11 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,925.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,803.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

