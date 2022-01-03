Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

MLM traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $442.27. The stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.64 and a twelve month high of $445.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.