Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 9.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in American Electric Power by 9.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.68. 7,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,827. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.