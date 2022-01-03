AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $135.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.12. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

