Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,677 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,195,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,206,000 after acquiring an additional 333,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.79. 3,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

