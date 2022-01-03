Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,262,000 after buying an additional 77,606 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in NiSource by 10.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 273,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in NiSource by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,409,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,722 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.
NiSource Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
See Also: CAC 40 Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.