Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,262,000 after buying an additional 77,606 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in NiSource by 10.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 273,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in NiSource by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,409,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,722 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.