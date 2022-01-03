40,208 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $3.23 on Monday, hitting $223.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,497. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.03. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

