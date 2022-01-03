Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,457. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

