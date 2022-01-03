Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the November 30th total of 581,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Pareto Securities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$20.39 during trading hours on Monday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

