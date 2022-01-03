Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Down 87.1% in December

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the November 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,715,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Majic Wheels stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 7,115,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,451,883. Majic Wheels has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

