Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SMTOY traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

