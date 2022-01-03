Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 226,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,224,000. TTEC accounts for approximately 2.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TTEC by 164.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TTEC by 6.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

TTEC opened at $90.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.39 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

