Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 794 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $175,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.69.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $439,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $293.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 91.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.31. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $95.90 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

