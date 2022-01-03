Duality Advisers LP Acquires 99,791 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1,081.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,791 shares during the period. V.F. comprises approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $73.45. 4,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

