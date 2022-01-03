Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 105,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 254,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period.

VT opened at $107.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $91.28 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

