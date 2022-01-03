The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Duality Advisers LP’s 8th Largest Position

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 584.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,044 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 62,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.17. The firm has a market cap of $284.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

