Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,000. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.00. 3,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

