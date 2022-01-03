Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 4.7%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.66 and last traded at $98.26. Approximately 110,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,100,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.16.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Get Roblox alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. Roblox’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 597,525 shares of company stock valued at $62,413,357.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7,311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 533,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after acquiring an additional 526,453 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Roblox by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after buying an additional 55,861 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.