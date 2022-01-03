Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,204,547,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific stock opened at $251.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $253.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

