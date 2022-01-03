Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Up 85.2% in December

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,100 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the November 30th total of 169,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Theratechnologies by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 67.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 117,762 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,371. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $286.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.55. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 39.00%. The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

