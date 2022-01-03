Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SRSA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.79. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,981. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRSA. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 173,894 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

