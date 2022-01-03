Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,946 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp comprises about 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Ameris Bancorp worth $26,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,771,000 after acquiring an additional 246,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

