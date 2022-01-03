iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Raised by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after acquiring an additional 934,167 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 736,454 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,674,000 after acquiring an additional 473,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,050,000 after acquiring an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ opened at $66.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.