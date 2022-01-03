Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $661,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

