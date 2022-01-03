Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Liquid Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 80,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $116.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.