Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $87.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.78 and a 1-year high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

