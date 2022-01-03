Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Invests $473,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $598,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $2,534,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $90.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

