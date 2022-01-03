Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of PAYX opened at $136.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average of $117.12. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $138.96. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.