O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $166.90 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

