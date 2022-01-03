O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,889 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $173.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

