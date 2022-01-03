Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.30. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.38.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

