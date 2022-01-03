Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.30. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.38.
About Wavefront Technology Solutions
