AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.77.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $154.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion and a PE ratio of 189.13. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.27.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,807,033 shares of company stock valued at $410,497,745. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.