MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises approximately 1.0% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 15.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB by 101.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MongoDB by 20.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $530.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.91 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $522.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $477,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,168 shares of company stock worth $26,323,257 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

