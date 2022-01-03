Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 100 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after acquiring an additional 84,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,918,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Materials by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $166.46 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.98 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day moving average is $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

