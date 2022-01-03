Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 10,395 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics makes up approximately 2.4% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $19,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.52.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $77.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.