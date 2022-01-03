Keybank National Association OH Has $60.07 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $60,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

